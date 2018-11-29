Reviews: Child labor documentary 'Invisible Hands' and more

You know the sex weekend movie — a couple rolls around in bed for 12-48 hours, going through all the ups, downs and emotional turmoil of a long-term relationship — think Andrew Haigh’s “Weekend” or Alia Shawkat and Miguel Arteta’s “Duck Butter.” There’s a crucial element to nailing this deceptively difficult genre, and that is casting. For his moody indie “Sex Weather,” writer-director Jon Garcia has a pair of aces in the form of Al’Jaleel McGhee and Amber Stonebraker, who star as Darrel and Sydney, former collaborators who connect for a brief, heady tryst.