Reviews: Armenian drama 'Spitak,' 'Bernie the Dolphin' and more movies

“The Rainbow Experiment,” which runs 2-plus hours, doesn’t relegate itself to just the investigation. Rather, it dives into the dramas swirling around this galaxy of characters — the parents, teachers, students, consultants, substitutes and board members. But every time the film strays from the investigation — which is often — it loses focus. The film is dramatically overstuffed with boring storylines that only reveal their narrative purpose after the credits have rolled — which is too little, too late. The film even dives into meta-storytelling, reflecting on the nature of the film itself, far after viewer patience has worn thin. Experimental, yes, but this one wildly overstays its welcome.