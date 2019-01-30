Review: ‘Hunter X Hunter: The Last Mission’ is strictly for the zealous

The tournament is derailed when a reincarnation of Jed (Billy Kametz), the former head of the Hunter Association’s black ops division, and his minions seize control of the skyscraper arena. They’re seeking revenge for misdeeds that occurred decades earlier, and their principal target is Netero (Ian Alden), chairman of the Hunters Association and the boys’ mentor. Jed and his agents fight with the mysterious force On that gains power from the user’s hatred — in opposition to the positive Nen power (Togashi's equivalent of the Force) that Gon and his pals use.