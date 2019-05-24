Reviews: Scott Adkins’ career-best ‘Avengement’; ‘The Poison Rose’ and more

So there’s nothing especially original about “Assimilate.” But director John Murlowski and a talented young cast — including Joel Courtney, Calum Worthy and Andi Matichak as the plucky high schoolers trying to save their town — do at least keep the action lively and unpretentious. Make no mistake: This film adds absolutely nothing new to the “everyone you know is turning into a brainless monster” sub-genre. (It doesn’t even try to score any relevant political points.) But it’s a harmless replica of some much better movies … unless that’s what the aliens want us to think.