Reviews: Jim Gaffigan doubles up in ‘Being Frank’; Jack Quaid is ‘Plus One’; and more

In Tonia Mishiali’s striking directorial debut, “Pause,” we’re introduced to our heroine, Elpida (Stella Fyrogeni) as her doctor confirms the news: She’s going through what some call “the change” — menopause. But hormones are the least of Elpida’s worries, as we discover the nightmare of her existence, trapped in a marriage to an emotionally abusive older man, Costas (Andreas Vasileiou). The imaginative Elpida escapes her dreary existence with elaborate, violent fantasies about enacting revenge on her husband, and while it’s initially clear that she doesn’t follow through on her rageful thoughts, fantasy and reality start to blend, so we never quite know if she’s snapped or not.