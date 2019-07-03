Reviews: Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista in ‘Escape Plan: The Extractors’; and more

Picturesque locations (shot by veteran cinematographer Thierry Arbogast) bring some visual pop to this low-key, European-style suspense picture, which is otherwise fairly blah. The complicated relationship between Henry and Charlie is meant to be the core of this story, but they’re both relatively stoic, as are the flat, featureless supporting characters. “Cold Blood” is well-made but hard to warm to — although it might satisfy nostalgic Reno fans, eager to see him playing a silent, hulking assassin yet again.