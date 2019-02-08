Reviews: The quirky romance of ‘The Divorce Party’ and ‘Pinsky’; Mira Sorvino in ‘Beneath the Leaves’ and more

This revenge flick stars Canadian MMA star Melissa Croden as Zoey, aka “Golden Dragon,” a fighter who abandons her plans for a big title match in Vegas in order to avenge the murder of her father, Javier (Casper van Dien), at the hands of the Russian mob (something about money). While Natalia (Ilona McCrea) and her underlings twirl their metaphorical mustaches and laugh in the worst Russian accents committed to the screen, Zoey works her way up through the illegal underground “street” fighting scene. Inexplicably, most of her fights take place in thumping nightclubs or on-stage at metal shows. Zoey’s signature finishing move? She breaks the arm of every competitor. Very cool.