Reviews: Raw docs ‘Game Girls’ and ‘Origin Story,’ plus the suicide drama ‘Just Say Goodbye’

Director Matt Walting makes his feature directorial debut with “Just Say Goodbye,” an emotional exploration of suicide and its victims. Written by Layla O’Shea, “Just Say Goodbye” follows the short, sad life of Jesse (Max MacKenzie), who, at the age of 6, found his mother’s body shortly after she killed herself. Ten years later, he’s a troubled teenager, abused by his alcoholic father and bullied at school. The one bright spot is his fierce best friend and protector, Sarah (Katerina Eichenberger). When Jesse confesses that his plans to kill himself, she begs him to reconsider.