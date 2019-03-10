I took my 2-year-old daughter to see ‘Captain Marvel’ — and I’m glad I did

So why am I “sharenting” this right now? I suffered from postpartum depression, and the early months of our mother-daughter relationship weren’t as idyllic as I hoped they would be. Self-care, self-love and seeking out activities I enjoy are crucial to my mental and physical health. E seeing me take care of myself could potentially mean she won’t inherit some of my neuroses. And that matters to me, and hopefully to other struggling young moms out there.