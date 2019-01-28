The three best moments from Chadwick Boseman at the SAG Awards

“It's one of my favorite sayings in poetry. It speaks to the fact that you have the same dreams as other people, you have equal if not more talent at times, but you don't have the same opportunities. You don't necessarily have the same doors open to you, the same nepotism, the same money or resources that could be put towards your dreams. And you, a lot of times, don't have family members that have ever achieved the things that you want to do. And so when you aspire to do something that is outside the realm of what the world would see you doing and also what your family has ever achieved … to be young, gifted and black is all of that. It's to have everything but then not be quite able to grasp it and to be the able to persevere through that.