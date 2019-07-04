Review: Mexican drama ‘The Chambermaid’ brims with empathy and life

But when needed, Cartol makes the most of her time alone in the frame. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avilés used a nonprofessional — her unforced authenticity, whether doing her job or inviting us into her mind during a close-up, is that effective. Some of the other workers are real-life hotel employees, and Avilés’ way with blending the two is as artful as her minimalist yet smoothly determined direction. It may feel as if these are loosely structured vignettes, but there’s an accumulation at work — the steady drip of dimensionality that the best movies about people at their jobs know how to turn into a complete picture.