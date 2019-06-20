Review: The controversy-stirring ‘Child's Play’ remake is creepy fun before it malfunctions

Its controversial development history aside, “Child’s Play” is the latest in an endless trend of vintage horror franchises getting a millennial-skewing retrofit (the best of which is probably last year’s surprisingly adept “Halloween” sequel). The effort here, however, feels especially futile. The first movie may have awakened every viewer’s inner pediophobe 31 years ago, but devil dolls have long since saturated the contemporary horror lexicon, and not even Mancini’s Chucky corners the market anymore. Your appetite for this kind of homicidal puppet show might just as well be sated by “Annabelle Comes Home” and “Brahms: The Boy II,” both due out this summer. Even “Toy Story 4,” with its creepy Howdy Doody-style automatons, is offering a family-friendly alternative.