A short history of ‘Christ Stopped at Eboli’: A ‘holy grail’ of classic Italian cinema

Based on the best-selling 1945 memoir by Carlo Levi, it’s a story with little to do with Jesus, and nothing to do with Eboli: A writer, painter and activist, Levi was arrested in 1935 for his involvement with anti-fascist movements and exiled to Aliano (Gagliano in the book), a town in a remote region on the “instep” of Italy, called Lucania (now Basilicata). As an internal political prisoner under Mussolini, he’d been banished to a town whose own people would call it too remote for Christ — a.k.a., western religion, or civilization, or even history itself.