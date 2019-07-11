Review: Ho Wi Ding’s dystopian noir ‘Cities of Last Things’ looks back knowingly

The doo-wop-scored suicide that opens the movie — a high-rise drop captured from ground level — suggests the kind of sardonically despairing view of existence we’re in for, while loudspeakers decrying the “negativity” of suicide reveal just how pervasive ending it all must be in this chilly near-future. Walking past this urban finality is off-duty security guard Zhang Dong-ling (Jack Kao), a man driven by obsessions that lead him on this wintry night to disrupt his estranged wife’s dancing class, buy the services of a prostitute who triggers a memory in him, then sneak into a hospital to violently confront a bedridden state official. Only a somber visit with his grown daughter, whose life seems to be in a good place, points to something reflective in Zhang that isn’t simultaneously marred by a dangerous impulse.