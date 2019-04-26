Classic Hollywood: For generations, Kevin Brownlow has been the voice for silent films

It wasn't enough, of course. I wanted some more and, I went out into the streets of London. I tracked down a photographic shop off Baker Street, with a little pile of these films, which were in metal cases. I took them home and, I didn't know what on earth they were. The first one I ran was missing a main title. I put it on and, my mother said, ‘that's Douglas Fairbanks,’ her favorite actor. Even I'd heard of that name and I remember rushing off to the library to look up and see if I could find more information on it.