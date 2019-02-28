Review: Hellish dance musical 'Climax' is good for Gaspar Noé, but maybe not as good for you

The acid in the punch bowl may be the catalyst, but the party goes bonkers, really, because you would expect nothing less from a Gaspar Noé movie. And so of course the lighting will start to toggle between dingy greens and neon reds (the default color for Noé’s sex-club-from-hell aesthetics), and of course someone will get kicked repeatedly in the stomach while another faces possible electrocution. Do I even need to point out that Boutella will descend into “Possession”-inspired convulsions, at one point making particularly bravura use of her hosiery? Probably not, as it’s a spectacle that begs to be seen rather than described.