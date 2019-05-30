Review: ‘The Cold Blue’ painstakingly restores vivid WWII footage of 8th Air Force missions

Their recollections include the ominous meaning of being served real eggs versus the more customary powdered kind (a “tough mission” was in the offing); how the Brits considered the Yanks “overpaid, oversexed and ‘over here’”; how, as the war dragged on, the Air Force switched from precision bombing to more widely destructive pattern bombing; and accounts of the dangerously frigid temperatures suffered while flying in the unpressurized and unheated B-17s at 30,000 feet (“On a warm day it would be 20 below”) — hence, the “cold blue” of the film’s title.