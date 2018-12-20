Review: Pawel Pawlikowski's ‘Cold War’ is a stunning, white-hot romance

Knowing that getting into Mazurek is her only chance out of a dead-end life, Zula expertly maneuvers herself into the best possible position for inclusion. Not that any great subterfuge is necessary. Zula not only turns out to be a kind of Slavic It Girl, someone whose energy, talent and charisma are undeniable, but she and Wiktor also are unmistakably drawn to one another, with results both ecstatic and catastrophic.