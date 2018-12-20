Critic's Choice: The annual Christmas Eve 'Fiddler on the Roof' singalong

With a Yiddish-language version in New York and an admired production in Berlin, “Fiddler on the Roof” has become all the rage, all just in time for the 11th annual Christmas Eve “Fiddler on the Roof” singalong, so successful that it has now expanded to all eight Laemmle theaters, complete with guest hosts.
Director Norman Jewison turned the hit Broadway musical, based on the classic Tevye stories by Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, into an Oscar-winning film (the trophies came for Oswald Morris’ cinematography, John Williams’ score and Gordon K. McCallum and David Hildyard’s sound). The Laemmles provide lyric sheets for the Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick songs so you can sing along with the irrepressible Topol and the irreplaceable Molly Picon on classics like “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” not to mention the always appropriate “If I Were a Rich Man.”
“Fiddler on the Roof” screens at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Royal, West Los Angeles; the Monica Film Center, Santa Monica; Ahrya Fine Arts, Beverly Hills; the Town Center 5, Encino; the NoHo 7, North Hollywood; the Playhouse 7, Pasadena; the Glendale, Glendale; the Claremont 5, Claremont. L'chaim, to life.