Critic's Choice: The annual Christmas Eve 'Fiddler on the Roof' singalong

Director Norman Jewison turned the hit Broadway musical, based on the classic Tevye stories by Yiddish writer Sholem Aleichem, into an Oscar-winning film (the trophies came for Oswald Morris’ cinematography, John Williams’ score and Gordon K. McCallum and David Hildyard’s sound). The Laemmles provide lyric sheets for the Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick songs so you can sing along with the irrepressible Topol and the irreplaceable Molly Picon on classics like “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” not to mention the always appropriate “If I Were a Rich Man.”