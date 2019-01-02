Critic’s Choice: Books on French actor Jean Gabin and movie posters ring in the New Year

“Jean Gabin: The Actor Who Was France” by Joseph Harriss (McFarland, $45) is a thorough, well-researched biography of perhaps the most iconic of French actors, the star of “Pepe Le Moko,” “La Grand Illusion,” “La Bête Humaine,” “Touchez pas au Grisbi” and dozens of others, yet a man who has rarely been the subject of full-dress English-language biographies.