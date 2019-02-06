Critic’s Choice: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s ‘Shoplifters’ will steal your heart

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s “Shoplifters” may be the fullest realization of one of this great Japanese director’s most persistent ideas, namely that loving families come in all shapes and sizes. If that sounds too sentimental by half, it scarcely does justice to this stealthily layered, quietly overwhelming story about six people huddling together in a small Tokyo apartment, brought together not by the bonds of blood but rather by the imperatives of survival.