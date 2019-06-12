Critic’s Choice: The Coen brothers get a mini-retrospective and a fresh critical appraisal

Early on in his superbly written new book, “The Coen Brothers: This Book Really Ties the Films Together” (Abrams), the critic Adam Nayman acknowledges the difficulty of considering Joel and Ethan Coen’s pictures in isolation, so intricately constructed are they individually and as an overarching body of work. He concludes that “for all their focus on random mischance, nothing in the brothers’ vise-tight, magisterially engineered movies could possibly be happening by accident.”