Critic’s Choice: ‘Last Year at Marienbad’ returns to seduce and confound us anew

Really, what better film to set off a fresh avalanche of competing hot takes than “Marienbad,” long hailed as a masterpiece by many but witheringly dismissed by Pauline Kael as “Sleeping Beauty of the International Set”? What would the culture make of its famous nonstory about a man and a woman arguing about a putative romantic encounter that could be construed as seduction or rape? I do not mean to reduce or confine “Marienbad” to the present moment; its ravishing surfaces, somehow both diamond-hard and evanescent, exist gloriously outside of time. It’s a movie to see now and ponder forever.