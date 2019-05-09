Critic's Choice: Leonard Maltin showcases his favorites at MaltinFest

Los Angeles has no lack of film critics, but there isn’t one who is more respected and admired than author and “Entertainment Tonight” veteran Leonard Maltin, and he now has his very own film festival to prove it.
MaltinFest, spearheaded by daughter Jessie Maltin, is a three-day tribute to films the critic considers hidden gems that have never gotten the audience they deserve, with creators appearing along with their work and vintage shorts and cartoons rounding out the programs.
Highlights include “Please Give” (with Nicole Holofcener), “Big Eyes” (with Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski) and “Citizen Ruth” (with Alexander Payne and star Laura Dern). The festival will close with 1952’s “Bela Lugosi Meets a Brooklyn Gorilla,” showing in Lugosi’s personal print. You don’t see that every day.
MaltinFest, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, 4-11:30 p.m. May 10; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 11; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. May 12.