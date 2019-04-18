Review: ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ reduces horror legend to silly jumps and scares

The “Conjuring” spinoffs are like Xerox copies — each new iteration comes out to diminished returns. The structure, ideas and style are there, but there isn't the same heft of themes or slick craft Wan expressed in his two “Conjuring” films. “The Curse of La Llorona” is middling B-movie schlock that goes for the low-hanging fruit: sequences you know will end with some kind of jump, bump or scream, and jokes that cut the tension and indicate everyone here knows what's up. We certainly do. Wail as she might, the silly, not scary “The Curse of La Llorona” never reaches the operatic heights that the best of the franchise can offer.