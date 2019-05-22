‘Bond 25’ will carry on while Daniel Craig recovers from ankle surgery

The 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise will keep on rolling while star Daniel Craig recovers from upcoming ankle surgery, the movie’s Twitter account said Wednesday.
“Daniel Craig will be undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica,” the tweet said.
Production on “Bond 25” was suspended temporarily after the 51-year-old actor slipped while running in costume, the Sun reported May 13. Craig does most of his own Bond stunts, the paper said, citing incidents where he’s had his teeth punched out, sliced off the tip of a finger and hurt his right shoulder, ribs and both knees.
However, “Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery,” Wednesday’s tweet said. “The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020.”
The film, which also stars Ramy Malek, is set to hit theaters April 8 of next year.