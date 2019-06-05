Review: 'Dark Phoenix' isn't the revival the 'X-Men' series needed

“Dark Phoenix” basically splits the difference between the two, even as it proves a lesser work than either. It urges you to both fear and fear for Jean, whose splintered psyche is literalized by the fiery cracks that open up in her face (a nice touch) whenever the Phoenix begins to stir within her. Kinberg ladles on the spooky-cheesy flashbacks and the Lady Macbeth references, and he gives Jean any number of arrogant, presumptuous and violent men to fend off along the way. They include Charles’ old metal-bending nemesis Magneto (Michael Fassbender), but also Charles himself, whose kindness and idealism are shown to conceal a ruthlessly manipulative, self-aggrandizing streak.