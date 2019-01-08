Bradley Cooper nominated, Ryan Coogler snubbed by the Directors Guild of America awards

The Directors Guild of America announced its feature film nominees Tuesday, feting Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”).
Notably absent from the list are several prominent directors of critically acclaimed features: Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”), Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) and Ryan Coogler (“Black Panther”).
There are also no female directors in this year’s group. Last year, “Lady Bird” helmer Greta Gerwig became only the eighth woman to receive a DGA feature-film directing nomination since the awards began in 1948.
DGA nods are always good news for the movies of the nominated directors going forward at the Oscars. Since the film academy expanded the category in 2009, the only time the best picture category did not include a film by a DGA-nominated director was in 2011, when voters passed over David Fincher's "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo."
The consolation for Lanthimos, Coogler, Jenkins and others left off the DGA’s list is that the academy hasn't completely matched the guild’s director picks since 2010. In those eight years, the DGA and Oscars have overlapped in that category 35 out of 45 times.
Last year, the academy’s directors branch voters subbed in Paul Thomas Anderson (“Phantom Thread”) over DGA nominee Martin McDonagh (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”). Mel Gibson (“Hacksaw Ridge”) and Lenny Abrahamson (“Room”) are other recent directors the academy has included after DGA omissions.
Cooper was a double nominee Tuesday morning, also placing in the guild’s first-time feature filmmaker category alongside Bo Burnham (“Eighth Grade”), Carlos López Estrada (“Blindspotting”), Matthew Heineman (“A Private War”) and Boots Riley (“Sorry to Bother You”).
Winners are to be announced on Feb. 2.