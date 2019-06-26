Review: ‘Diamantino’ is an inspired blast of lunacy, with giant puppies

All this might make the movie sound like an unusually zany albeit topical riff on the holy-fool narrative, the tale of a beatific soul who is too stupid and too saintly for this world. The key difference is that Diamantino, who is valorized, ridiculed and exploited for his greatness, turns out to be a improbably great hero for his times as well as ours. He may be an over-privileged and dunderheaded celebrity, the kind who has his own blank mug proudly emblazoned on his pillows, but in Cotta’s entirely persuasive performance, he is also a disarmingly sweet and guileless one.