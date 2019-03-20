Disney-Fox deal prompts humorous reactions from Ryan Reynolds and other celebs

Walt Disney Co. finalized its acquisition of much of 21st Century Fox late Tuesday in a landmark deal that made Mickey Mouse and Bart Simpson corporate cousins.
Disney, which had already made high-priced acquisitions of Lucasfilm, Marvel and Pixar, spent a whopping $71.3 billion to add the Fox assets to its library. The giant media takeover included Fox’s movie and TV production studios and the rights to major properties including “Avatar,” “Modern Family” and the “Alien” and “Predator” franchises, among numerous others.
The owner of ESPN and ABC also acquired the FX and National Geographic channels, a controlling stake in streaming service Hulu and Fox’s international television portfolio.
Notably, the globally recognized brand also reunited the previously splintered Marvel library. Fox’s “Deadpool,” the “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four” properties are now again owned by the same company that wields the rights to the “Avengers” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe they abide in.
But Disney’s prowess — and what it means for Hollywood — wasn’t exactly celebrated by all. Many skeptics on Twitter were quick to highlight the Disney digs Fox has gotten away with over the years, as well as the less wholesome, off-brand quips in productions such as “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”
There was a trove of critical fan art circulating online, “Disney now owns” memes and several calls to make Disney princesses of “The X-Files’” Agent Scully, “Alien’s” Ellen Ripley and “Anastasia.”
Celebrities were unusually quiet about the merger Wednesday, though a few did chime in to react to the deal. Former ABC showrunner Adam Horowitz suggested the merger, had it come sooner, could have meant major changes for his series “Once Upon a Time.” And actor Ryan Reynolds resurfaced an image of his Deadpool wearing Mickey Mouse ears.
Here’s a look at some of the other notable reactions on Twitter: