Review: The rise of Fox News is told through the man who made it happen in 'Divide and Conquer: The Roger Ailes Story'

The result is a compelling but chilling film, one that is inevitably disheartening and disturbing as it details both how Ailes came to understand the nature and power of fear and how he honed his craft until he could sell fear to his fellow citizens like it was going out of style. Bloom, a veteran doc producer whose previous directing work was the very different Debbie Reynolds/Carrie Fisher “Bright Lights,” made the smart decision to tie the film together with a first-person voice-over compiled from Ailes’ own words and read by “The Wire” actor Peter Gerety.