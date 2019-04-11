Review: Italian crime drama ‘Dogman’ finds humanity among mutts and men

“Dogman” is also vividly shot, in that Garrone and cinematographer Nicolaj Bruel somehow make rundown, de-populated Castel Volturno (north of Naples) look both hopeless and picturesque, like a yellowed brochure that still hints at past glory. With its abandoned storefronts, empty swaths of sand and forbidding apartment towers, there’s no question it’s now a desolate, uninviting place, but we also frequently see it as Marcello does, as a home he’s in danger of losing if he doesn’t do something about that wild beast on the loose.