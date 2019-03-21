Review: ‘Dragged Across Concrete,’ with Mel Gibson, is both moody cop thriller and glib provocation

Along the way, it dabbles in the waters of nose-thumbing provocation, regularly clearing its throat to give voice to some of its characters’ casual bigotry and brutality. Melanie, who once prided herself on her liberalism, laments the state of their run-down neighborhood, specifically the black teenagers who regularly harass their daughter on her way home from school. Ridgeman and Lurasetti take sly pot-shots at minorities and humiliate a half-naked deaf Latina suspect; upon being disciplined, they wax nostalgic for a bygone era of political incorrectness. In the good old bad old days, a veteran cop wouldn’t have had to worry about roughing up a suspect and having the incident turn into a viral embarrassment.