Review: ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ sticks to familiarly drawn action

A titanic, protracted battle in Antarctica pits Broly against Goku and Vegeta: The characters scream, punch, kick and fire blasts of energy that shatter glaciers, level mountains and trigger volcanic eruptions. Broly doesn’t know how to control his staggering powers, which only makes him more dangerous. It’s hardly a spoiler to say nothing can withstand the combined might of Goku and Vegeta. Frieza departs, vowing revenge yet again, but the good-hearted Goku looks after Broly so they can train together and grow even stronger.