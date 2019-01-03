Review: Psychological thriller 'Escape Room' provides break from post-holiday gloom

Unfortunately, the narrative gets increasingly muddled and far-fetched (though, in truth, not much more than in most gimmicky thrillers) as we discover what brought our ill-fated characters together and why. Although a method to all the madness is needed, the sequel-friendly rationale concocted here — and the evil “Games Master” (Yorick van Wageningen) at its core — gives way to a less inspired culmination and coda than the often clever, propulsive activity that precedes it.