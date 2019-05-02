Review: Zac Efron goes dark as Ted Bundy, but ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’ is irritatingly coy

That smile seduces Liz almost immediately after she meets Ted in a Seattle bar in 1969, then brings her home to where her 2-year-old daughter, Molly, is sleeping. You feel a brief, sickening spasm of suspense that the movie shamelessly milks again the next morning, when Liz awakens and sees that Molly’s crib is empty, only to find the child seated happily in her high chair while Ted cooks them all breakfast. My, what a sharp knife he’s got, but also, what an impossible dreamboat he is, as he makes clear to Liz just how much he loves her and wants to be with her.