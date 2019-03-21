Review: Documentary ‘The Eyes of Orson Welles’ mines auteur’s graphic vision

Considering the amount of such material Welles left behind — sketches, drawings and paintings from his formative childhood travels through decades in movies — it makes for a tantalizing reappraisal sure to appeal to even the most knowledgeable Welles enthusiast. And while Cousins’ archaeological dive operated independently of the restorative labor that last year gave us both a new, completed Welles original (“The Other Side of the Wind”) and a complementary behind-the-scenes documentary about it (Morgan Neville’s “They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead”), there’s never a sense of Welles fatigue (or stones unturned) when taking in Cousins’ film. On its own, it’s a nimble, eccentric, sometimes questionable but mostly insightful journey into the coursing visual mind of a voracious and revolutionary artist.