Gal Gadot celebrates end of 'Wonder Woman 1984' filming with sweet note to cast and crew

Gal Gadot marked the end of production on “Wonder Woman 1984” on Sunday with a heartfelt note commemorating the film’s cast and crew and promised fans another exciting movie about the DC superhero.
“We did it. Again!! And as much as the first time shooting Wonder Woman was amazing, this time was even more unique and special,” the actress, who plays the titular comic-book hero Diana Prince, wrote on Instagram.
Gadot said the new Warner Bros. sequel, which fast forwards the timeline from World War I to the 1980s, was shot in four locations in three countries, with a crew of nearly 1,000 members “who came to set every day, giving everything they have into our movie.” (Filming began in June, and Gadot has offered fans a few sneak peeks along the way.)
Gadot singled out director Patty Jenkins, who returned to direct the franchise film after the breakaway success of the 2017 installment exploring the Amazon princess’ backstory. Jenkins also wrote the treatment and produces the new film.
“She always has our backs, she gives us the wings to dare, and everyday she helped us find the most creative version of ourselves .. I am so grateful to call her my friend,” Gadot wrote.
The actress also praised the sequel’s “amazingly talented cast,” which includes Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Kristen Wiig and others, for making each day enjoyable and fun.
“Honestly.. Words cannot describe this experience.. This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud,” the former Miss Israel continued.
“Thank you universe for this opportunity. I love this character. And thank you to all of you for being the best fans in the world. It was you that made me push myself every day. I'm so happy and excited, can't wait to share it with you in 2020!”
In October, Jenkins announced that “Wonder Woman 1984” would hit theaters on June 5, 2020, pushing it back from its originally scheduled November 2019 release date.