Review: Evaluating Oscar winner ‘Get Out Your Handkerchiefs’ 40 years later

And yet the movie’s style is pure deadpan — bored, even, at times, which in a way creates its own blackly humorous fizz regarding our taste for exhaustive sexual escapades, endless psychologizing and the timeless (tired?) allure of the unfathomable object of desire. (Were the signposts of the French New Wave Blier’s eye-poking target?) “Get Out Your Handkerchiefs” may not shock the way it once did, but it remains the purest expression of Blier’s comic métier, treating naughty ideas with the straightest of faces.