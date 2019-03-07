Review: ‘Giant Little Ones’ explores teen sexual politics

The deeply earnest Wiggins plays Franky like an open wound, a young man who has rejected his father, Ray (Kyle MacLachlan), because of Ray’s own same-sex relationship. He reaches out to old friends not scooped up into the net of high school popularity, and relies on these peers who have experienced their own sexual trauma in order to grapple with his own, though the advice they mete out is immature at best, and Franky is entirely unsure of himself and what he wants. The only person in the movie who offers a true voice of reason is Ray, on the other side of questioning himself, who urges Franky to see that nothing’s ever really a “mistake,” if you’re being yourself.