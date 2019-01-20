Box office: ‘Glass’ wins the weekend while anime ‘Dragon Ball Super: Broly’ cracks top four

Universal’s “Glass” opened in first place at the box office with $40.6 million over the weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
The latest from director M. Night Shyamalan, the $20-million film is a crossover featuring characters from his 2000 film “Unbreakable” and 2017’s “Split.” It is expected to earn $47 million through the four-day Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, less than the $55 million projected by analysts.
Shyamalan self-financed “Glass” and produced it with Blumhouse Productions. A sequel to both the previous films, “Glass” concludes the unlikely trilogy and stars Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson as the titular conniving villain. “Glass” earned a tepid response from audiences with a B CinemaScore and a 35% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Funimation’s “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” also had a notable opening, coming in at No. 4, earning $8.7 million over the weekend and an estimated total of $19.5 million since its Wednesday opening.
The 20th Dragon Ball feature film, “Dragon Ball Super: Broly” is the fifth-highest earning anime theatrical opening of all time. It opened at No. 1 on Wednesday with $7 million and earned a 79% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.