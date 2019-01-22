Glenn Close reflects on her 7th Oscar nomination and that ‘spontaneous’ Globes speech

This sounds absolutely ridiculous, but I had my family over for dinner and I thought, last night as I was going to bed, “Oh my God, I think I'm getting a cold.” So I turned off my phone to get some sleep; [the nominations announcement] just wasn’t on my mind. I was woken up by my brother who had come across town — he was at the truck stop with his buddies — and got a key from my sister next door and walked into my bedroom and woke me up. [Laughs] I couldn't believe it! Oh my God, it was so funny. But it was kind of a perfect way to find out, I have to say. I'm having a celebratory pancake with my brother downtown, at a great little cafe called [Main Street] Overeasy.