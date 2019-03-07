Review: ‘Gloria Bell’ shows Julianne Moore thriving — and dancing — through middle age

Lelio's approach to writing and directing is to pluck out moments from Gloria's life with which to weave a tapestry of who she is at this moment, which unfolds before the audience in distinct patterns — Gloria's signature oversize glasses, her habit of singing along to the radio in the car, her loving but strained relationship with her kids. Highlights and lowlights make up the rest of the image, moments of freedom and abandon anchored by dark nights of the soul. But always, Gloria is behind the wheel of her own destiny, and that is truly refreshing and inspiring.