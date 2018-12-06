Golden Globes nominations deliver a big boost to 'Vice,' plus early Oscar front-runners 'A Star Is Born,' 'The Favourite' and 'Green Book'

Nominations for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday morning, offering the first major indication of where this year’s awards-season winds may be blowing.
Some movies expected to do well, including “Roma,” “The Favourite” and “A Star is Born,” made strong showings, while “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” — which led the field with six nominations — also received significant boosts.
In the drama category, the nominees were “Black Panther,” “BlacKkKlansman,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “A Star Is Born.” Only the second superhero movie to earn a Golden Globe best picture nomination following “Deadpool,” “Black Panther” could become the first comic-book movie to land in the best picture Oscar race.
Alfonso Cuarón’s early Oscar front-runner, “Roma” — which could earn Netflix its first best-picture nomination — picked up three nods, for foreign language, screenplay and director. (Due to the rules of the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., “Roma” was not eligible to be nominated for best picture in the drama category.)
Nominees for best motion picture in the comedy or musical category were “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Favourite,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns” and “Vice.”
Nominated for lead actor in a drama were Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”), Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), who was also nominated for best director along with Cuarón, Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”).
Nominees for lead actress in a musical or comedy were Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”), Elsie Fisher (“Eighth Grade”), Charlize Theron (“Tully”) and Constance Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”).
Nominees for lead actress in a drama were Glenn Close (“The Wife”), Lady Gaga (“A Star Is Born”), Nicole Kidman (“Destroyer”), Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Rosamund Pike (“A Private War.”)
Among the nominees for lead actor in a comedy or musical were Christian Bale (“Vice”), Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Mary Poppins Returns”), Viggo Mortensen (“Green Book”), Robert Redford (“The Old Man & The Gun”) and John C. Reilly (“Stan and Ollie.”)
In the supporting categories, actresses Amy Adams (“Vice”), Claire Foy (“First Man”), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Emma Stone (“The Favourite”) and Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”) all scored nominations, as did actors Mahershala Ali (“Green Book”), Timothée Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”), Adam Driver (“BlacKkKlansman”), Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) and Sam Rockwell (“Vice.”)
On the TV side, the streaming services that have shaken up the industry continued to display their awards-season might. The nominees for best comedy were HBO’s “Barry,” NBC’s “The Good Place,” Showtime’s “Kidding,” Netflix’s “The Komsinky Method” and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”
Nominees for actress in a comedy were Kristen Bell (“The Good Place”), Alison Brie (“Glow”), Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Debra Messing (“Will & Grace”).
Nominees for actors in a comedy were Sacha Baron Cohen (“Who is America?”), Jim Carrey (“Kidding”), Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”), Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) and Bill Hader (“Barry”).
Drama series nominations went to FX’s “The Americans” and “Pose,” Netflix’s “Bodyguard,” Prime Video’s “Homecoming” and BBC America’s “Killing Eve.”
Nominees for TV limited series or motion picture were TNT’s “The Alienist,” Showtime’s “Escape From Dannemora,” HBO’s “Sharp Objects,” Amazon Prime’s “A Very English Scandal,” and FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” which earned four nominations overall, to lead all TV contenders.
‘2019 Golden Globes Awards’
Where: NBC
When: Sunday, Jan. 6, 5 p.m.