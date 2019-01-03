Golden Globes preview: 5 things to watch for, from Bradley Cooper to the Dude

For drama actor, Cooper is up against another performer playing a musician, Rami Malek in “Bohemian Rhapsody.” I’ve spoken to a handful of HFPA members who tell me the group went collectively gaga over the Queen biopic and would like to honor Malek, its driving engine. But the HFPA also prides itself on being awards season flag-planters, which could help Cooper since, of the two, he’s the one who’s actually in a decent movie.