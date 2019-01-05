After a political season on the red carpet, fashion makes a tentative return

The organization is eager to foreground its work outside of Hollywood, which makes sense, given the power and privilege enjoyed by some of its most prominent members, and criticisms that even the actresses at the forefront of the movement have not been the whistleblowers. (Early silence breakers such as Rose McGowan, Jessica Barth and Sciorra are not affiliated with Time’s Up.) The more subdued approach could also stem from a desire not to outshine activists in other less glamorous fields. After last year’s effort to show solidarity with women in other industries — the group helped actresses such as Streep and Michelle Williams invite prominent activist leaders to be their plus ones — some critics suggested that actresses were using activists as accessories.