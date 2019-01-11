As 'Green Book' controversies pile up, the film faces a bumpy ride to Oscar nominations morning

Although Ali has not commented publicly since Vallelonga’s tweet resurfaced, and his representatives did not respond to a request for comment for this article, the Oscar-winning actor has addressed the Shirley family’s concerns multiple times. Most recently, backstage after his Golden Globe victory, Ali said, “My job is always the same. I have to look at what I’m responsible for doing. … I’m not one who is going to necessarily throw that all away over things I have no control over. I have a job to do, and I have to continue doing it. I respect the family. I wish them well.”