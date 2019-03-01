In ‘Greta,’ Isabelle Huppert and Chloë Moretz flip the table on the stalker movie

“It was wild,” Moretz said of the scene, shot on an elaborately constructed set in Dublin (one of three locations for filming, including New York and Toronto). “We rehearsed that purposefully where the extras in the room were very unaware of what was about to go down. And so we brought them all in, and they did not know that tiny Isabelle was going to flip the table and try to attack me in the way that she did. It was brilliant on Neil's part to do that because he got the most naturalistic reactions from the room.