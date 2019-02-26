Review: ‘Greta’ gets a boost from Isabelle Huppert's freaky, funny performance

Stephen Rea, a Jordan regular, turns up briefly as a dour private investigator tasked with getting to the heart of the matter. But he is predictably no match for Greta, as Huppert pushes her usual brand of poker-faced understatement to a scary, wickedly deadpan extreme. In many ways, the story has been fashioned as a wink-wink tribute to its leading lady: That Greta likes to tickle the ivories is a clear reference to Huppert’s masterful performance in Michael Haneke’s “The Piano Teacher,” while her work in Claude Chabrol’s “Merci Pour le Chocolat” might explain the character’s talent for drugging hot beverages. Without Huppert’s insinuating smiles and killer timing, “Greta” itself would be pretty weak tea.