Review: ‘Halston’ documentary focuses on designer’s influence on art and business

Tcheng made “Dior and I” and “Diana Vreeland: The Eye Has to Travel,” and he displays knowledge of the industry and the context for the story he’s telling here. Those unfamiliar with Halston’s work will get a course in his timeless designs that felt wearable in the ’70s and wouldn’t feel out of place on a red carpet today. The film also has immense value for those who aren’t new to his world with its wealth of footage they likely haven’t seen.